What they said: our Liberal government’s announcement to make housing more affordable

Our Liberal team has been working to put more money back in the pockets of middle-class Canadians and drive down the cost of housing – but we know there’s more to do.

As Parliament returns, we’re introducing new legislation to remove the federal GST on the construction of new apartment buildings – a crucial step in our plan to increase the housing supply, lower costs, and help more Canadians find a safe and affordable place to call home.

Here’s what people had to say about this important announcement:

Ontario's Big City Mayors are pleased to see today's announcement from @JustinTrudeau and @SeanFraserMP on the removal of GST for purpose built rental construction. OBCM has been advocating for this move along with many of our municipal sector colleagues. (1/2) — Ontario’s Big City Mayors (@ONBigCityMayors) September 14, 2023

“It’s the federal government being very serious about taking some meaningful and muscular steps to address the housing crisis.”Tim RichterCEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness

[Source]

This is an important and very welcome decision that will have an immediate impact. It responds directly to FCM policy recommendations (and quite frankly, that of housing advocates from across the country.) Thank you, Minister @SeanFraserMP. https://t.co/d6qHV9qn8f — Carole Saab (@carolesaab) September 15, 2023

Today, the federal government announced it will remove the GST on purpose-built rental (PBR), fulfilling a long-standing recommendation by CHBA that gained additional traction recently as a result of rising interest rates and extensive advocacy by all levels of the Association.… — CHBA National (@CHBANational) September 14, 2023

Eliminating GST on new purpose-built rental construction is a welcome measure to increase much needed #housing supply across 🇨🇦.



We recognize Ontario’s commitment to eliminate HST on rental builds.



Steps to close the supply gap help address the housing affordability crisis. https://t.co/pkgdbgWe1b — Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 🇨🇦 (@MortgageProsCan) September 14, 2023

This is welcomed news and will greatly assist in building more purpose built rental. Well done @SeanFraserMP! https://t.co/Yn3vz5tqIx — Councillor Dave Neeson 🇺🇦 (@NeesonDave) September 15, 2023

This announcement will incentivize construction of homes for GTA residents and address the $8B in unnecessary economic costs caused by the housing crisis. Our region’s competitiveness in manufacturing, innovation and climate economy depends on solving the housing shortfall. https://t.co/MP2leKKzyQ — Toronto Region Board of Trade (@TorontoRBOT) September 14, 2023

“Minister Fraser’s quick action on this file will make it cheaper and easier to build more of the rental housing we desperately need.” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Housing Minister Paul Calandra[Source]

