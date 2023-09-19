What they said: our Liberal government’s announcement to make housing more affordable

Our Liberal team has been working to put more money back in the pockets of middle-class Canadians and drive down the cost of housing – but we know there’s more to do.
As Parliament returns, we’re introducing new legislation to remove the federal GST on the construction of new apartment buildings – a crucial step in our plan to increase the housing supply, lower costs, and help more Canadians find a safe and affordable place to call home.
Here’s what people had to say about this important announcement:
“It’s the federal government being very serious about taking some meaningful and muscular steps to address the housing crisis.”Tim RichterCEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness
[Source]
“Minister Fraser’s quick action on this file will make it cheaper and easier to build more of the rental housing we desperately need.” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Housing Minister Paul Calandra[Source]
Chip in now to protect our progress