Mark Carney to Chair Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth

Globally-acclaimed Canadian economist, public policy leader, sustainability advocate, and author to help shape new ideas for jobs and growth for all.

NANAIMO, BC – The Liberal Party of Canada announced today that Mark Carney will serve as the Chair of a Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth. The globally acclaimed Canadian economist, public policy leader, sustainability advocate, and author will help the Liberal Party of Canada develop and shape ideas for the next phase of Canada’s strategy for near- and longer-term economic growth and productivity, building on the Liberal government’s work to strengthen the middle class and deliver lower costs for families.

“Throughout his extensive career both in public service and the private sector, Mark Carney’s ideas, deep experience, and proven economic leadership have made a bedrock contribution to a better economic future for all Canadians,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “As Chair of the Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth, Mark’s unique ideas and perspectives will play a vital role in shaping the next steps in our plan to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class, and to urgently seize new opportunities for Canadian jobs and prosperity in a fast-changing world.”

In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians faced a period of global inflation with real and higher costs on everyday life. Now, Canada has been among the first in the G7 to see inflation coming back down (now at its lowest rate since March 2021), and interest rates are falling. Building on this progress and the strong foundations of the Canadian economy, our work must continue to further lower costs and create new opportunities for Canadian families.

As the Chair of the Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth, Carney will develop new ideas for the next phase of Canada’s strategy for near- and longer-term economic growth and productivity, and help the party shape a pragmatic, focused, and high-impact vision for Canada’s economic success.

This will include meetings and events to hear ideas from Canadians in the weeks and months ahead, including foremost experts in the business community, labour movement, Indigenous economic leadership, innovators, and more. Recommendations will be shared in a report with the Leader and Liberal Party’s Platform Committee as the party prepares for the next election.

“The world is becoming more divided and dangerous, but the hard work of Canadians means we can manage these risks and seize the enormous opportunities in the new global economy,” said Mark Carney. “Canada’s Liberals have achieved real progress for all Canadians. With a winning growth plan, we can build the strongest economy in the G7 and an even better future for all.”

Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, and educated at Harvard and Oxford, Mark Carney has served as a former Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-13), Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020), Chair of the G20’s Financial Stability Board, and in various senior roles in Canada’s Department of Finance. He currently serves as United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change and Finance, and Chair of the G30 group of leading economists and policymakers. He continues to have an extensive and varied career in the Canadian and international private sector, and is also the national bestselling author of “Values: Building a better world for all.”