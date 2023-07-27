Meet the Cabinet

Meet the team that will lead us to the next part of our plan to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone:

Yesterday, Justin Trudeau announced changes to our Liberal Cabinet that will keep working to move Canada forward.

We’ve delivered a lot for Canadians, but there’s so much more to do. Together, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to roll up our sleeves to get to work to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone.

While we have the team and the plan to keep Canada moving forward, Pierre Poilievre wants to make cuts to services Canadians rely on and roll back our progress.

Show your support for Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team, and help ensure we can continue our work to keep Canada moving forward.

Chip in now to support our progress