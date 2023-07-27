Meet the Cabinet

July 27, 2023

Yesterday, Justin Trudeau announced changes to our Liberal Cabinet that will keep working to move Canada forward.

Meet the team that will lead us to the next part of our plan to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone:

Rt. Hon.
Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister

Hon.
Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Hon.
Lawrence Macaulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Hon.
Dominic Leblanc

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Hon.
Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Hon.
Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of National Revenue

Hon.
Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon.
Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

Hon.
Harjit S. Sajjan

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Hon.
Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Hon.
Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Hon.
François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Hon.
Karina Gould

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Hon.
Ahmed Hussen

Minister of International Development

Hon.
Seamus O’Regan

Minister of Labour and Seniors

Hon.
Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Hon.
Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

Hon.
Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

Hon.
Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Hon.
Filomena Tassi

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Hon.
Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Hon.
Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board

Hon.
Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Hon.
Marc Miller

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Hon.
Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Hon.
Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Hon.
Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Hon.
Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Hon.
Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Hon.
Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Hon.
Kamal Khera

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Hon.
Pascale St-Onge

Minister of Canadian Heritage

Hon.
Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens’ Services

Hon.
Arif Virani

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Hon.
Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Hon.
Ya’ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Hon.
Rechie Valdez

Minister of Small Business

Hon.
Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Hon.
Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

We’ve delivered a lot for Canadians, but there’s so much more to do. Together, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to roll up our sleeves to get to work to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone.

While we have the team and the plan to keep Canada moving forward, Pierre Poilievre wants to make cuts to services Canadians rely on and roll back our progress.

Show your support for Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team, and help ensure we can continue our work to keep Canada moving forward.

