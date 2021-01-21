Moving Canada forward: #LIB2021 and our new National Platform Committee Co-Chairs

As our Liberal government continues taking strong action to keep Canadians safe, healthy, and supported, we’re stepping up our work to connect with Canadians in new and virtual ways and to keep building a better future.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Liberal National Convention!

Taking place from April 9-10, 2021, thousands of supporters from across Canada will be joining Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team online for virtual policy discussions, special keynote speakers, innovative campaign training, and the election of the party’s next National Board.

It will be an exciting milestone as we work together to keep Canada moving forward, and to keep building our movement for whenever the next election eventually arrives.

Special early-bird pricing registration is available before February 19.

This virtual convention will bring together Liberals from across Canada like never before to continue growing the most open and inclusive movement in Canadian politics. We’re looking forward to welcoming you!

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are also announcing today that the Hon. Mona Fortier, M.P. for Ottawa—Vanier, and Terry Duguid, M.P. for Winnipeg South, will be serving as Co-Chairs of our National Platform Committee.

Hearing Canadians’ ideas is essential to our work together to keep Canada moving forward — and with the leadership of Mona and Terry on our National Platform Committee, we’ll be able to connect with even more Canadians about how we can build a better, healthier, cleaner, and fairer Canada in the years ahead.

Thousands of Canadians have already been participating and sharing ideas in our Open Policy Process on the road to our next national convention, and there’s never been a more important time for all voices to be included, reflected, and represented in the work of shaping Canada’s future.

Mona and Terry will be beginning conversations with business, labour, environmental, Indigenous, health, and community leaders across Canada, and continuing to hear new ideas from grassroots Liberals, the Liberal caucus, and Canadians directly.

As always, your involvement and innovative policy ideas are what keep our Liberal movement strong and ensure that we can keep building on our progress for Canadians.

Our next national convention