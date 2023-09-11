One Year of Pierre Poilievre

This week marks the 1 year anniversary of Conservatives electing Pierre Poilievre as their leader – and we wanted to share some of his ‘greatest hits’ so far!
Over the past year, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have been pushing reckless policies that would roll back our progress for Canadians and import far-right American-style politics. In addition to that, we’ve seen them:
- Promoting volatile cryptocurrencies to “opt-out” of inflation
- Pushing legislation to restrict abortion access
- Campaigning to defund the CBC and Radio-Canada
- Proposing cuts to services for seniors and families – services that Canadians rely on
- Wanting to put assault weapons back in our communities
While Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are trying to take us backward, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been focused on making life more affordable and growing an economy that works for all Canadians, with important progress like:
- Delivering the new Grocery Rebate
- Moving forward with the Canadian Dental Benefit
- Enhancing the Canada Workers Benefit
- Introducing $10-a-day child care
- Permanently eliminated interest on Canada Student Loans
- And so much more…
