Real Progress to Deliver Fairness for Canadians

So far in 2024, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been focused on delivering fairness for every generation.

Together, we:

Introduced a National Universal Pharmacare program, to give Canadians free access to prescription contraceptives and life-saving diabetes medication.

Continued fighting climate change while putting even more money in the pockets of Canadians through the Canada Carbon Rebate.

Created even more $10-a-day child care and introduced a new National School Food Program to help 400,000 more children every year get healthy food at school

Rolled out the Canadian Dental Care Plan, giving over 200,000 seniors access to care in less than two months, on the way to help more than 9 million Canadians get the dental care they need.

Invested to build nearly 4 million more homes to make the housing market more affordable, deliver fairness for renters, and support first-time homebuyers.

Banned the use of replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces.

Passed the Canada-Ukraine Free-Trade Agreement.

Spring recap: There’s only one team delivering for Canadians. pic.twitter.com/yEuHg3Kcln — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) June 22, 2024

While we’re taking action, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are trying to stop our progress and cut investments in the middle class. He’d rather cut services for Canadians so he can cut taxes for the wealthy.

We won’t let him.

