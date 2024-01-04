Liberal Party of Canada announces Robert Rock as Team Trudeau candidate for Durham

Durham, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Robert Rock, an accomplished community leader and Ward Councillor, will be the official Team Trudeau candidate for Durham in the upcoming federal by-election.

“Robert has a strong track record of public service and delivering for families across the Durham region,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In this important by-election, the people of Durham have a clear choice: elect Robert and move forward with our Liberal plan to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone in the region, or let Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives take us backward with deep cuts that would hurt the the middle class. Durham needs a strong voice in Parliament fighting for their priorities – and only Robert will be that voice.”

For 20 years, Robert has lived, worked, volunteered, and raised his family in Durham Region. Currently, he is serving the community as Ward 3 Councillor for the Township of Scugog, where he works every day to build a better future for families. Robert is also a dedicated community advocate who supports many local organizations and fundraising events in the region, including by having served on the board of Community Living, Ajax Pickering Board of Trade, and the Pickering Dolphins.

With Pierre Poilievre and Conservative politicians trying to import far-right Americans politics to Canada and pushing for deep cuts to public health care, $10-a-day child care and dental care, and support for the middle class, now more than ever, Durham needs a community champion like Robert who will move forward and build a better future for the region.

“This is an important moment for our community,” said Robert Rock. “I’ve been proud to call Durham my home for the last 20 years, and I know we need a local leader who will fight to put more money in families’ pockets, build a strong economy, and create good middle class jobs. I want to be that leader so we can move our community forward – and I will work every day to fight for our people and make life better for everyone here in Durham.”

