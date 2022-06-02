Stronger Gun Control. Safer Communities.

One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many. That’s why our Liberal team is taking real action to strengthen gun control and build safer communities, by:

Banning over 1,500 types of military-style assault weapons

types of military-style assault weapons Implementing a national freeze on handguns

Expanding background checks to keep firearms out of the wrong hands

to keep firearms out of the wrong hands Increasing criminal penalties to fight gun smuggling

to fight gun smuggling Addressing intimate partner violence, gender based violence, and self harm involving firearms

involving firearms Taking away the firearms licenses of those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.

Supporting organizations that help at-risk young people, and helping communities prevent gun and gang violence by tackling its root causes.

These are the measures that chiefs of police, families of survivors, doctors, and advocates have been asking us to take. While conservative politicians want to weaken gun control, our Liberal team will continue to strengthen gun control and build safer communities.