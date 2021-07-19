What They’re Saying: $10 A Day Child Care

Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and all parents should have the ability to build both a family and career. Yet, too many families across Canada lack access to affordable, inclusive, and high-quality child care.

That’s why the Liberal government’s 2021 Budget laid out a transformative plan to build a Canada-wide, community-based system of affordable early learning and child care, which aims to achieve, on average, $10 a day child care spaces for Canadian families. With agreements already in place in British Columbia and Nova Scotia, we’re making real progress to ensure that all children from coast to coast to coast have full access to the quality learning and care they need to succeed.

Here’s what child care advocates and community leaders across the country are saying about these historic agreements: