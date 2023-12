This week we announced the next steps in our plan to strengthen the middle class and build an economy that works for all Canadians.

While Pierre Poilievre wants to make deep cuts that would gut the middle class, we’re delivering on Canadians’ priorities to keep Canada moving forward for everyone.

Here’s what they’re saying about the 2023 Fall Economic Statement:

Today’s Fall Economic Statement shows action from the federal government to support more non-market and affordable housing.



We're pleased to see new investments including $1 billion in the Affordable Housing Fund for co-op, non-profit and social housing: https://t.co/IIVKY0Ps66 pic.twitter.com/6ocBjQqHft — CHF Canada (@CHFCanada) November 21, 2023

NEW: Fall Economic Statement delivers $7B for carbon contracts for difference.



They accelerate low-carbon investment by reducing risks for firms and investors.



They're like insurance on carbon credits that projects count on for revenue.



Statement: https://t.co/w0XwCWbHci () — Clean Prosperity (@CleanProsperity) November 21, 2023

We support the new measures announced in today's Fall Economic Statement that will help bring more #affordablehousing to those in need: https://t.co/fIzOTH6K2A pic.twitter.com/yO7tMDE9Nb — Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA) (@ONPHA) November 21, 2023

We welcome today’s FES because affordable housing is a key social determinant of women’s economic empowerment. And when women succeed, we all prosper. #cdnpoli #FES2023 #GenderEquality — The Prosperity Project (@CA_prosperity) November 21, 2023

“The direction on the future of the Competition Act in the Fall Economic Statement is a welcome sign that the government recognizes the role of competition in making life more affordable for Canadians." https://t.co/czSb172PYH — Keldon Bester (@KeldonB) November 21, 2023

.@CanCattle is pleased to see @cafreeland's #FES2023 propose changes to the Underused Housing Tax, which would exempt farmers who need the housing available for employees.



Thank you @mclaudebibeau for your leadership. We look forward to participating in the consultation. https://t.co/k4yEFoNAQ9 pic.twitter.com/aVFeNTQhCv — Canadian Cattle Association (@CanCattle) November 21, 2023

In the fall economic statement, @cafreeland just announced that the governement would introduce consumer-driven banking legislation in budget 2024 and amend the Canadian Payments Act later this year. A better financial future is around the corner: https://t.co/3Wm6Vj8OHc pic.twitter.com/VTQLDs2Di3 — Fintechs Canada (@FintechsCanada) November 21, 2023