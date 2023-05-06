2023 Liberal National Convention focuses on moving Canada forward

Ottawa, ON – Today, the Liberal Party of Canada concluded their 2023 National Convention in Ottawa, focusing on the work that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are doing to move forward on the priorities that matter most to Canadians.

“Pierre Poilievre’s populism – his slogans and buzzwords – are not serious solutions to the serious challenges we’re facing,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, on the opening night of the 2023 Liberal National Convention. “This is a moment of uncertainty like none of us have ever seen in our lifetimes, and in this moment, as Canadians, as Liberals, we must remember who we are. The world is changing fast but our top priority will always remain: building a better today and tomorrow, for you and for your kids,” said Mr. Trudeau.

Over 4,000 Canadians participated in the 2023 National Convention, bringing together Liberals from coast-to-coast-to-coast to engage in important policy discussions, participate in campaign trainings, and hear from keynote speakers, including Jean Chrétien and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Liberal delegates also elected Sachit Mehra as their new President of the Liberal Party of Canada, alongside the other members of the National Board.

“Over 45% of all participants attended their first-ever Liberal convention and more than 4,000 Canadians participated in our policy process, submitting more than 300 policies,” said Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada. “That’s a real testament to the Liberal Party’s commitment to growing the most open and inclusive movement in Canadian politics, and we still have so much more to do,” said Mr. Ishmael.

Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to deliver real results to make life more affordable, grow the middle class and a strong economy, and build a better and fairer future for all Canadians.

More details about the 2023 Liberal National Convention can be found at www.2023.liberal.ca.