21 Things for 2021

Our Digital team at LPC HQ has been jotting down many of the most meaningful moments we’ve seen from throughout this past year, and today we’re sharing them with you! Early 2021 started out right away as a big year of making crucial progress possible for Canadians, including:

1 Taking strong action to fight COVID-19, delivering millions of vaccine doses to provinces and territories, and doing everything it takes to keep Canadians healthy and safe.

2 Announcing the largest public transit investment in Canadian history, to build strong communities and create new jobs across Canada.

3 Moving forward with Canada’s new, stronger targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% to 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.

You also helped our movement grow from coast to coast to coast:

4 In April 2021, we hosted our 2021 Liberal National Convention – with well over 4,000 Liberals from across Canada tuning in to #Lib2021 for our first-ever virtual convention and the largest policy convention in our party’s history.

5 Liberal volunteers joined us for 17 incredible Virtual Days of Action.

6 In total, Liberal volunteers made over 18 million knocks and calls on the road to Election Day 2021 to share our positive plan with Canadians.

Shortly after #Lib2021, Chrystia Freeland brought us another one of our top moments:

7 Budget 2021 announced bold new investments and commitments to move forward with affordable early learning and child care agreements across the country.

8 Our Liberal government has now signed 10 agreements with provinces and territories to create more quality and affordable spaces, and we’ll continue working to make $10-a-day child care a reality for families in every part of Canada.

And of course, that brings us to the summer:

9 On August 15, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team launched our campaign to keep moving forward and build a better and fairer Canada – for everyone.

10 We presented our Liberal team’s 2021 Platform on September 1st, a strong and progressive plan to build a better future for all Canadians.

11 Justin Trudeau shared our progress and plan with Canadians in the federal leaders’ debates, on September 2nd, 8th, and 9th.

12 Canadians showed their support at the first car rally of the campaign in Oakville, ON.

13 On September 20th, Canadians voted to send our Liberal team back to work with a clear mandate to keep Canada moving forward, for everyone.

And we have a strong team ready to continue fighting for you and building on our progress for all Canadians.

14 New MPs across Canada joined our Liberal team in Parliament to be strong voices for Canadians and their communities.

15 There are now 56 Liberal women in the House of Commons, and more women than ever before serving Canadians as MPs.

16 Justin Trudeau introduced your new Liberal Cabinet on October 26th, once again starting this mandate with a gender-balanced and forward-looking Cabinet team to help lead our work build a better future.

And on to our more recent top moments…

17 We heard from thousands of Canadians who shared their priorities and ideas through surveys and flash polls like the 2021 Summer Check-In Survey and the Forward Now: 2021 Priorities Survey.

18 Q3 2021 was our party’s best-ever quarter for fundraising thanks to dedicated Liberal supporters all across the country.

19 November’s Speech from the Throne laid out the path forward for Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team’s new mandate.

20 Parliament unanimously passed Liberal legislation to ban the harmful practice of anti-LGBTQ conversion ‘therapy’.

21 On December 14th, Chrystia Freeland presented the 2021 Economic and Fiscal Update and outlined our Liberal government’s plan to finish the fight against COVID-19, ensure a strong economic recovery, and make life more affordable for Canadians.