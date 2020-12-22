A Chance to Shape Our Future for the Better

Over the past year, Canadians have faced extraordinary challenges in extraordinary ways. We’ve seen Canadians step up to be there for each other in big ways and small ways in every community across the country, and that coming together has reminded us all just how important it is to have each other’s backs in difficult times.

It’s also time to ask ourselves questions about what more we can do. Big questions about what the future looks like — debates and conversations about where we’re going as Canadians, and what we know we can achieve together when we’re at our best.

At some point in the years ahead, there will be an election on these questions. We want to ensure that all voices are included, reflected, and represented in the work of shaping Canada’s future.

That’s why we are announcing the nomination of our first twenty candidates, and we want you to think about joining our team as a Liberal candidate, too.

If you’ve been rolling up your sleeves and working to help your community, and if you care deeply about the future of this country — this may be the perfect way for you to step up.

This is an important moment to shape our future for the better. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are the only team with a plan to deliver support for Canadians, and to keep moving forward with bold action to protect people’s health, create good new jobs, protect a clean environment, and build a more equal and inclusive Canada.

Whenever the next campaign eventually arrives, we’re ready to re-elect our dedicated Liberal team in Parliament, and continue to elect even more talented, diverse, and hardworking community leaders as new Liberal MPs to help keep Canada moving forward.

Our first twenty candidates: