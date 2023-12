2023 is coming to a close and while there is still much more to do, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been delivering real progress for Canadians to make life more affordable, accelerate our fight against climate change, build safer communities, deliver better public health care, and grow an economy that works for everyone. Progress like:

Lifting 650,000 kids out of poverty Providing dental care for 9 million uninsured Canadians

300,000 Canadians signing up to save up to $40,000 through our Tax-Free First Home Savings Account Unlocking the construction of 250,000 homes over the next decade

Announcing 82,000 new child care spaces 1,000,000 more Canadians employed compared to before the pandemic

Protecting 30% of our oceans and coasts Staying on track to reduce pollution from the oil and gas sector by 75% by 2030

Ensuring Canadians have access to a family doctor and reducing wait lists Removing GST and HST on psychotherapy and counseling services

Making communities safer by implementing some of the strongest gun control measures in Canadian history Putting money back in Canadians’ pockets with the Grocery Rebate

We stood up for, and will continue to stand up for, Canadians while Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives push cuts that would gut the middle class and try to import far-right American-style politics here in Canada.

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party voted to CUT

Hurricane Fiona climate disaster relief funds

Investments to build 83,000 new homes

Stronger gun control

$10-a-day child care

Support for Ukraine

Support for Canadian farmers

While Pierre Poilievre tried to take us backward, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will keep moving forward – for everyone.

