Liberal Party of Canada (Alberta) convention focuses on moving Alberta and Canada forward

Edmonton, AB — This weekend, the Liberal Party of Canada (Alberta) hosted its 2022 Convention, focused on the work that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are doing to move forward on the priorities that matter most to families in Alberta and across Canada.

“This Convention was another opportunity to grow our party across the province, engage with grassroots supporters, and discuss the important progress we’re making for Albertans and all Canadians,” said Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Liberals in Alberta continue to grow our movement as they reach out to neighbours, knock on doors, make phone calls, and share our positive message to communities in every corner of the province.”

Hundreds of registered Liberals from across the province gathered in Edmonton and online to take part in organizing sessions, policy discussions, and panels. Eleanor Olszewski will continue to serve as Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (Alberta).

In the lead up to the 2021 election, thousands of volunteers across the province engaged in their communities to share our progressive plan and help drive the Liberal Party’s successful re-election campaign.

Albertans and all Canadians are counting on us to build on the progress we’ve made since 2015, and Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue working to make life more affordable, create jobs and middle class growth, fight climate change, and build a better and fairer future – for everyone.

More details about the 2022 LPC(A) Convention can be found here: https://alberta2022.liberal.ca/.