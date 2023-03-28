Budget 2023

Key Priorities

Stronger Public Health Care Canadians deserve a health care system that puts their health first – no matter where they live. That’s why we’re making new investments to keep Canadians healthy, including with the new Canadian Dental Care Plan to provide dental coverage for uninsured Canadians with an annual household income of less than $90,000, and by recruiting and retaining more doctors and nurses in rural and remote communities.

Making Life More Affordable Our Liberal team is delivering on key priorities that will make life more affordable and put more money into Canadians’ pockets. That’s why we’re introducing a new Grocery Rebate to support 11 million Canadians, with up to an extra $467 for a family with two parents and two kids, $234 for single Canadians, and $225 on average for seniors. We’re also cracking down on junk fees like higher roaming charges and concert fees, and supporting students by increasing Canada Student Grants by 40% – providing up to $4,200 for full-time students.

An Affordable Place to Call Home Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home. That’s why we’re taking bold action to build more affordable housing, invest in Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing, help Canadians buy their first home by launching the new Tax-Free Home Saving Account, and protecting Canadians with fair and equitable access to relief measures for those struggling with mortgage payments.

A Made-in-Canada Plan: Affordable Energy, Good Jobs, and a Growing Clean Economy A clean environment and a clean economy go hand-in-hand. Our Liberal team is investing in the clean economy and delivering well-paying middle class jobs by driving investment in green manufacturing and technology through clean investment tax credits, investing in clean electricity projects to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and ensuring fair pay for workers who build the clean economy.

Advancing Reconciliation Since 2015, our Liberal team has worked with Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation, and while we’ve made a lot of progress, there is still more work to be done. To support Indigenous communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast, Budget 2023 invests in supporting better health care services and addressing significant housing needs in Indigenous communities, advancing self-determination and creating prosperity in partnership with Indigenous peoples, and implementing the National Action Plan to End the Tragedy of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls to ensure that progress is made.

Stronger and More Inclusive Communities When Canada’s communities are stronger and more inclusive, Canadians thrive. And investing in our communities means tackling systemic discrimination and inequalities. Our Liberal team is moving forward to promote and protect our official languages, including protecting and promoting French in Quebec, language rights of Francophone minorities across Canada, including Acadians, Franco-Ontarians, and Franco-Manitobans, as well as the Anglophone minority in Quebec. We’re also funding more organizations that help women succeed, building on Canada’s anti-racism strategy to fight all forms of racism, and supporting Black Canadian communities to address barriers and inequalities.