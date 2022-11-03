Making Life More Affordable and Building an Economy that Works For Everyone

Our Liberal team is taking the next steps in our plan to make life more affordable, create good middle class jobs, deliver clean air and a strong economy, and build an economy that works for all Canadians.

While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives continue to push reckless policies that would put our economy and our pocketbooks at risk, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to move Canada forward for everyone.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the Fall Economic Statement:

Making Life More Affordable

Permanently eliminating interest on federal student and apprenticeship loans to help recent graduates get the best start in their careers and build their futures.

Making housing more affordable by delivering on key priorities, like the creation of a new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account, doubling of the First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit, and making sure house flippers pay their fair share.

Putting more money back in the pockets of our lowest-paid workers, sooner by creating a new, quarterly Canada Workers Benefit with automatic advance payments.

Delivering dental care for children under 12 by providing $1,300 over two years to families with an income under $90,000.

Supporting low-income renters with a $500 top-up to nearly 1.8 million renters struggling with the cost of housing.

Doubling the GST Credit for 6 months to provide single Canadians up to an extra $234, up to $467 for families, and seniors an extra $225 on average.

Lowering credit card transaction fees for small businesses to help lower overhead costs and help small businesses get ahead.

Building an Economy that Works For Everyone

Delivering clean air and a strong economy by launching the Canada Growth Fund to continue attracting new private investments to reduce our emissions, grow our economy, and create good middle class jobs.

Making Canada a leader in the Net-Zero economy by introducing major investment tax credits for clean technologies and clean hydrogen, while creating good middle class jobs.

Developing the skills needed to find the jobs of today and the future by helping 15,000 workers upgrade or gain new skills for jobs in a low-carbon economy.

Investing in jobs and workers by developing green skills training for 20,000 apprentices and journeypersons under the Union Training and Innovation Program.

Helping young Canadians develop the skills required to find and keep good jobs by supporting job placements for young people facing employment barriers, supporting 70,000 annual summer job placements, and providing continuing support for First Nations youth work placements.

Welcoming more newcomers to Canada to address labour shortages faster, and to drive economic growth for Canada’s future.

“Today’s Fall Economic Statement is focused on building an economy that works for everyone — an economy that creates good jobs and which makes life more affordable for Canadians.”Chrystia Freeland

