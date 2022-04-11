Clean Air. Strong Economy.

April 11, 2022

Since 2015, our Liberal government has proved that you can take meaningful climate action while building a strong, growing economy by:

  • Putting a price on pollution that puts more money back into the pockets of 8/10 Canadians;
  • Making zero emission vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians, through rebates of $5,000 and more charging stations across the country;
  • Making historic investments in public transit, supporting over 1,300 projects;
  • Protecting an historic amount of Canada’s nature, including lands 3.5 times the size of Nova Scotia; and
  • Advancing a ban on harmful single-use plastics and moving forward with our plan to end plastic waste by 2030.

And now, we’re introducing our boldest and most detailed plan yet on how we’ll deliver clean air and good middle class jobs for Canadians.

“Canada reclaims international leadership on climate file. An outstanding plan!” - Andrew Weaver, Climate scientist and former leader of the Green Party of British Columbia

[Source]

Making it easier for Canadians to switch to electric vehicles

“By presenting a plan that reflects the importance of transportation electrification in addressing climate change and air pollution, the Government of Canada is showing real vision and ambition.” - Electric Mobility Canada

[Source]

Greening Canada’s homes and buildings

Helping industries to adopt clean technology and transition to net-zero emissions

“For first time, Canada charts credible path to 40 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.” - David Suzuki Foundation

[Source]

Making Canada’s grid even cleaner

Reducing oil and gas pollution

“With positive industry and government collaboration, Canada has an incredible opportunity to help provide for global energy security while being a leader in producing clean energy.” - Oil Sands Pathway to Net Zero

[Source]

Empowering communities to take climate action

Embracing the power of nature to fight climate change

“NCC welcomes $780M pledge for Nature Smart Climate Solutions in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Nature + conservation = resilience in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss.” - Nature Conservancy Canada

[Source]

Supporting farmers in building a clean, prosperous future through

Conservative politicians want us to do less to fight climate change, which would hurt our environment, our economy, and our workers. Just a year ago, the Conservative Party even voted against recognizing that climate change is “real.”

Only our Liberal team will accelerate our progress, and continue to take bold climate action that will clean our air and create jobs.

Let’s keep building a cleaner future for everyone.

Chip in to support our progress