Clean Air. Strong Economy.

Since 2015, our Liberal government has proved that you can take meaningful climate action while building a strong, growing economy by:

Putting a price on pollution that puts more money back into the pockets of 8/10 Canadians;

Making zero emission vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians, through rebates of $5,000 and more charging stations across the country;

Making historic investments in public transit, supporting over 1,300 projects;

Protecting an historic amount of Canada’s nature, including lands 3.5 times the size of Nova Scotia; and

Advancing a ban on harmful single-use plastics and moving forward with our plan to end plastic waste by 2030.

And now, we’re introducing our boldest and most detailed plan yet on how we’ll deliver clean air and good middle class jobs for Canadians.

Making it easier for Canadians to switch to electric vehicles

Greening Canada’s homes and buildings

Helping industries to adopt clean technology and transition to net-zero emissions

Making Canada’s grid even cleaner

Reducing oil and gas pollution

Empowering communities to take climate action

Embracing the power of nature to fight climate change

Supporting farmers in building a clean, prosperous future through

Conservative politicians want us to do less to fight climate change, which would hurt our environment, our economy, and our workers. Just a year ago, the Conservative Party even voted against recognizing that climate change is “real.”

Only our Liberal team will accelerate our progress, and continue to take bold climate action that will clean our air and create jobs.

Let’s keep building a cleaner future for everyone.

Chip in to support our progress