Delivering Affordable Child Care for Canadians

Reducing child care fees by 50% and moving forward with
$10-a-day child care.
Since day one, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been focused on making life more affordable for Canadian families. That’s why we’ve signed agreements with every province and territory to make affordable child care and more child care spaces a reality for families from coast-to-coast-to-coast.
Because of our team’s work, from Vancouver to St. John’s, Toronto to Yellowknife, and in communities in every corner of the country, parents are saving hundreds of dollars per month on child care fees – and we’re well on our way to make $10-a-day child care a reality across the country.
While Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party stood against our plan to deliver affordable child care, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team remain focused on making life more affordable and building an economy that works for all Canadians.
Check out the real impact lower child care fees are having on Canadian families:
Chip in now to protect our progress