Delivering Affordable Child Care for Canadians

Reducing child care fees by 50% and moving forward with

$10-a-day child care.

Since day one, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been focused on making life more affordable for Canadian families. That’s why we’ve signed agreements with every province and territory to make affordable child care and more child care spaces a reality for families from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Because of our team’s work, from Vancouver to St. John’s, Toronto to Yellowknife, and in communities in every corner of the country, parents are saving hundreds of dollars per month on child care fees – and we’re well on our way to make $10-a-day child care a reality across the country.

While Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party stood against our plan to deliver affordable child care, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team remain focused on making life more affordable and building an economy that works for all Canadians.

Check out the real impact lower child care fees are having on Canadian families:

My daughter's daycare fees have dropped from $1200 to $500 per month as well. It sure reduces the stress, including the strain on us grandparents. — Greg Austin (@bcgolfsuper) January 3, 2023

Our infant's daycare fees have dropped $500 (FIVE HUNDRED) per month, and on the 26th at her 18mnthaversary it will drop an ADDITIONAL $200 (TWO HUNDRED!!) per month.



Probably one of the largest pieces of legislation to personally affect me in my lifetime. https://t.co/h0e0vQgIxl — Benjamin Grieve (@BensonGrieve) January 3, 2023

Just to note but last year via the Federal Childcare program my fees were cut $550/month for my one kid in after Kinder care. Smith’s rebate will be $600 over six months. Which is fine but I don’t think you can say the Federal government hasn’t helped Alberta families. — Tony Charron (@manaboutcowtown) November 23, 2022

Our daycare fees this month are down by 52% and it's wonderful — nour alideeb (@nouralideeb) January 3, 2023

we paid $455 for TWO kids to be in daycare for the month of December. Is this real life? Three cheers for your hard earned tax dollars being put to our use. I love you all. — Candice (@loveyourcake) December 3, 2022

My daughter on Vancouver Island found out yesterday that her daycare will be charging $10/day. This is huge for families! Thank you to the federal and provincial gov for collaborating on this excellent legislation. It truly puts families first — Dr JVNK (@jocelyne_jocey) January 5, 2023

Our toddler's daycare fees are going down to $36/day in January. Thanks @JustinTrudeau @cafreeland. #CWELCC — Michael Hoffman @michaelhoffman@mastodon.social (@michaelhoffman) December 9, 2022

This cut our daycare fees in half this month — James Roberts (@jcharlesroberts) December 2, 2022

This is incredible work – I am so grateful as a mother to benefit from this and see my children thrive, as an RECE to feel hopeful for the future, and as a advocate to contribute to building this system. #cdnchildcare #ECEPower https://t.co/fLhOAmlAiU — Alana Powell (@AlanaMarieP) December 7, 2022

We are finally FINALLY seeing real reductions in our daycare costs. It's genuinely life-changing to see fees reduced by just over 50% – this is how you support families, this is how you achieve real equity in the workforce. — amil (@amil) December 29, 2022

