Growing Our Movement across Canada

With the strong by-election results across the country, our Liberal team is continuing to grow our movement – and it’s all thanks to you!

Our Liberal team is excited about the election of two new Liberal MPs, Anna Gainey in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount and Ben Carr in Winnipeg South Centre. And in Oxford and Portage–Lisgar, we made significant progress to grow our Liberal movement – including the best results in Oxford in nearly two decades.

Together, dedicated volunteers across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba knocked on doors, made phone calls, put up lawn signs, and chipped-in to power these successful campaigns across the country. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without your hope and hard work. And with your support, we’re continuing to move Canada forward.

Here are some highlights from our positive campaign to keep delivering real results for families across Canada.