Liberal movement achieves new record for quarterly grassroots fundraising support

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada achieved the strongest quarterly fundraising results in its history in the third quarter of 2021, with 57,146 Canadians contributing $7,648,138 to support Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team’s successful 2021 campaign to keep Canada moving forward.

“More Canadians than ever before chipped in during Q3 of 2021 to support Justin Trudeau’s plan to build a better and fairer future, and to ensure that our dedicated volunteers were able to run successful campaigns all across the country”, said Azam Ishmael, National Director and 2021 Campaign Director for the Liberal Party of Canada. “Last month, Canadians chose to send our strong, progressive team of Liberal MPs back to work with a clear mandate to keep Canada moving forward — for everyone. With Parliament returning on November 22, our Liberal team is ready to continue taking strong action to finish the fight against COVID-19 and deliver on Canadians’ priorities.”

The median donation to the Liberal Party in Q3 was just $20 at a time, another example of the party’s strong grassroots support.

The Liberal Party’s successful re-election campaign saw thousands of volunteers make 18 million knocks and calls on the road to Election Day 2021, helping to elect a diverse team of Liberal MPs to deliver on the priorities of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. More women and LGBTQ2 MPs now represent Canadians in the House of Commons than ever before, and over 30% of Liberal MPs identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of colour.

Justin Trudeau is also now the first Liberal leader since Louis St. Laurent to win the most B.C. seats in two different election campaigns, and the first Prime Minister from any party in more than four decades to earn the most Quebec seats in three consecutive elections.

Filings with Elections Canada also continue to highlight that Liberal supporters are getting far more value for their donations than Conservatives. Annual returns show that the Conservatives spent $40.6M on fundraising costs from 2016 through 2020, while the Liberal Party’s figure was just $15M.

Q3 filings from all parties will be available on Elections Canada’s website at Elections.ca

For more information, please contact:

media@liberal.ca

613 627-2384