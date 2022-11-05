Liberal Party of Canada announces Former Ontario Minister of Finance Charles Sousa as candidate for Mississauga–Lakeshore

Mississauga, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Charles Sousa, an accomplished business and community leader, will be the official Team Trudeau candidate for Mississauga–Lakeshore in the upcoming federal by-election.

“Charles Sousa has a strong track record of public service and standing up for the community and people of Mississauga,” said Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “As our Liberal candidate for Mississauga–Lakeshore, Charles will continue to push to make life more affordable, create good middle class jobs, and build an economy that works for everyone. The people of Mississauga–Lakeshore need a strong community leader to fight for their priorities in Parliament – and Charles Sousa is that leader.”

Charles spent 11 years representing Mississauga as a Member of Provincial Parliament, and previously served as Ontario’s Minister of Finance where he worked to build a strong economy across the province, create new jobs, and make life more affordable for all Ontarians. As a passionate community advocate, Charles pushed for the revitalization of Mississauga’s waterfront and the protection of its sensitive airshed, and was an ambassador for the Credit Valley Hospital Foundation. Today, Charles, his wife Zenny, and their three children continue to call Mississauga home.

With Pierre Poilievre and Conservative politicians promoting reckless policies that would put our health, our safety, and our pocketbooks at risk, Mississauga–Lakeshore needs a community champion that will move the community forward and build a better future for everyone.

“This important by-election is about moving Mississauga–Lakeshore forward,” said Charles Sousa. “I’m proud to call Mississauga my home, and I care deeply about our community and the families that I represented for 11 years as their MPP. Now, I’m asking to be their next Member of Parliament to continue working together in support of new jobs and a strong economy, and to ensure there’s room for everyone to succeed, to learn, and to help each other.”

Charles Sousa's Biography

