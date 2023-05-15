Liberal Party of Canada announces four Team Trudeau candidates for federal by-elections

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced the four Team Trudeau candidates for the federal by-elections happening in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec on June 19, 2023.

“Liberals are excited to welcome a strong team of by-election candidates ready to work with Justin Trudeau to continue delivering real results for workers and families in their communities, and right across the country,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “With diverse backgrounds and decades of combined experience in community leadership roles, our Team Trudeau candidates will continue that tireless work to connect with Canadians, share our positive plan, and bring their community’s voice to Parliament.”

The four official Team Trudeau candidates are:

Anna Gainey, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount

David Hilderley, Oxford

Kerry Smith, Portage–Lisgar

Ben Carr, Winnipeg South Centre

In the lead up to these by-elections, thousands of Liberal volunteers participated in 4 Days of Action this year to continue sharing our positive plan to Canadians in every corner of the country. And earlier this month, more than 4,000 Canadians from across the country took part in the 2023 Liberal National Convention, participating in innovative campaign trainings and policy discussions – ready and focused on building winning campaigns, and shaping the ideas that will build a better future for Canadians.

In these important by-elections, Canadians have an important choice. While Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party have no serious plan and continue to promote reckless policies that would move our country backward, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team remain focused on making life more affordable, delivering better public health care, creating middle class jobs, taking strong climate action, and building an economy that works for all Canadians.

