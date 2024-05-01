Liberal Party of Canada announces Leslie Church as Team Trudeau candidate for Toronto–St. Paul’s

Toronto, ON — The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Leslie Church, an accomplished community leader, will be the Team Trudeau candidate for Toronto–St. Paul’s in the upcoming federal by-election.

“Leslie is a passionate community leader who is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work building a stronger Toronto St–Paul’s,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In this important by-election, the people of Toronto–St. Paul’s have a clear choice: elect Leslie to deliver our Liberal plan that makes the ultra-wealthy pay a bit more so every generation has a fair shot at success, or let Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives make cuts to programs that help the middle class.”

Leslie has deep roots in Toronto–St. Paul’s, and has spent much of her career serving her community, advising governments, and working with local organizations in Toronto and across the country to build a better future for everyone. Most recently, she served as a senior advisor and Chief of Staff in the federal government, where her work and leadership contributed to the development of $10-a-day child care, initiatives to build more affordable homes, and increased investments to reduce health care waitlists.

“Toronto– St. Paul’s needs a local champion who understands the challenges and opportunities of our community and families,” said Leslie Church. “I am ready to work with the Liberal team to build more homes, strengthen public health care, and lower the cost of living – so everyone in our community has a fair chance to succeed.”

Leslie Church’s Biography