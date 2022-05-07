Liberal Party of Canada (British Columbia) convention focuses on moving British Columbia and Canada forward

Vancouver, BC — This weekend, the Liberal Party of Canada (British Columbia) hosted its 2022 Convention, focused on the work that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are doing to move forward on the priorities that matter most to families in British Columbia and across Canada.

“In last fall’s election, our Liberal team elected 15 MPs from B.C. – four more than in 2019 – and we’re just getting started,” said Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “This Convention was another opportunity to grow our party across the province, and a chance to discuss the important progress we’re making for British Columbians and all Canadians. Together, we’ll keep working to make housing more affordable, deliver clean air and a strong economy, create new middle class jobs, and continue to walk the shared path of reconciliation.”

Hundreds of registered Liberals from across the province gathered in Vancouver and online to take part in organizing sessions, policy discussions, and panels, with more than 65% participating in a Liberal Convention for the first time. Duncan Wlodarczak was also elected as the new Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (British Columbia).

The Liberal Party’s successful re-election campaign last fall saw dedicated volunteers across British Columbia make well over a million knocks and calls to share our progressive plan, and Justin Trudeau is now the first Liberal leader since Louis St. Laurent to win the most seats in B.C. in two different election campaigns.

Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue working to make life more affordable, create jobs and middle class growth, fight climate change, and build a better and fairer future for all Canadians.

More details about the 2022 LPC(BC) Convention can be found here: https://bc2022.liberal.ca/