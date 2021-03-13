Liberal Party of Canada (Québec) convention focuses on moving Québec & Canada forward

Montreal, QC – The Liberal Party of Canada (Québec) is hosting its 2021 convention today , with a virtual event focused on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team’s work to deliver crucial support for Québec families and keep moving forward with bold action on health, the economy, the environment, and much more.

“Over the past year, Quebeckers have taken on extraordinary challenges in extraordinary ways,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, in his remarks to the convention. “This notion of caring for each other defines who we are. As we work to protect our loved ones, keep our communities safe and provide essential support to Québec families, our work together to keep moving forward is more important than ever.”

The party’s first-ever virtual convention is also now its largest Québec convention in well over a decade, with more than 700 participants. Liberals from all across Québec have gathered online for policy discussions, special keynote speakers, innovative volunteer training sessions, and the election of its new Board of Directors. Marc-Etienne Vien will serve as the new Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (Québec).



More information and the full convention program are available at

https://quebec2021.liberal.ca/en/program/

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are focused on doing everything it takes to keep people safe, healthy, and supported as we fight and defeat COVID-19, and the only party with a real plan to ensure our economy comes roaring back as we work together to build a better future.

