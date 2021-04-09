Liberals announce National Campaign Committee Co-Chairs

Ottawa, ON – With the 2021 Liberal National Convention underway online across Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada announced today that the Hon. Mélanie Joly (MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville) and the Hon. Navdeep Bains (MP for Mississauga—Malton) will serve as Co-Chairs of the party’s National Campaign committee for the next federal election campaign, whenever it arrives.

“Today and every day, Liberals are focused on doing everything it takes — for as long as it takes — to keep Canadians healthy, safe, and supported through this global crisis, and that will continue to be our priority,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “At some point in the years ahead, we know that there will be an election with big questions about the kind of future we want to build together. The leadership of Mélanie Joly and Navdeep Bains will help build an effective and innovative campaign focused on our positive plan to protect people’s health, deliver support for the middle class and the most vulnerable, protect a healthy environment, and build a fairer and more equal Canada — for everyone.”

Over the past year, Liberal volunteers and organizers have hosted 10 Virtual Weekends of Action to check in on their neighbourhoods and communities, and more than 10,000 volunteers have reached out to well over one million Canadians to connect about their priorities. The party has also already nominated candidates in 133 ridings across Canada.

Taking place virtually from April 8-10, 2021, the 2021 Liberal National Convention is now the largest policy convention in the history of the Liberal Party of Canada — with a focus on Justin Trudeau’s real plan to deliver support for Canadians and keep Canada moving forward. More details are available at Lib2021.ca

