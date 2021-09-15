Liberals move forward for an inclusive and feminist recovery

Montreal (Quebec) — There is no doubt we are living through a crisis unparalleled in recent history. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted inequities, including the outstanding contribution of women in this unprecedented time and the challenges they face, particularly when it comes to work-family balance. This is true across the country.

“In 2021, more than ever before, we need women from all walks of life at the decision-making table,” said Mélanie Joly, Liberal candidate for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and National Campaign Co-Chair for the Liberal Party of Canada. “The Liberal platform is resolutely feminist and embodies this vision for Canada’s future. The platform stands up for women’s rights and health, addresses long-standing economic injustices they have faced, and protects our planet now and for future generations.”

“I joined Justin Trudeau’s Liberal team because it is the only one with a real vision of society where every citizen has a meaningful opportunity to contribute, regardless of gender, origin or age,” said Ann Gingras, candidate for Beauport-Limoilou. “It is particularly important for women, who we know have generally been more affected by the COVID crisis than men, and who benefit less from the recovery than men.”

“Justin Trudeau was the first Canadian Prime Minister to appoint a gender-balanced cabinet,” said Pascale St-Onge, Liberal candidate for Brome-Missisquoi. “He has upheld an unwavering commitment to women’s equality, which is reflected in the fact that almost half of the first-time Liberal candidates running in Quebec this year are women.”

The Liberal platform is resolutely feminist. It contains several measures to help women now and ensure a better future in which they can fully participate in our economy and society:

create up to 37,000 new child care spaces in Quebec, through an agreement with the provincial government, which will improve working conditions for early childhood educators, mostly women, while ensuring even more Quebec women re-enter the workforce

uphold the assault weapons ban, and make it mandatory for owners to either sell the firearm back to the government for destruction or have it rendered fully and permanently inoperable;

ensure that intimate partners who fear for their safety can request from police information about their partner’s violent history, whether that includes sexual assault, domestic violence, arrests, or restraining orders, and maintain lifetime background checks to prevent those with a history of abuse against their spouse or partner from obtaining a firearms license;

work with the provinces and territories to support the development of specialized sexual violence courts;

require social media and other web platforms to immediately remove all hateful content especially against women, non-consensual distribution of intimate images and child sexual abuse material;

guarantee that all women, no matter where in the country they live, have the right to accessible sexual and reproductive health services, including abortion, within our universal, public system;

develop a national school nutritious meal program in collaboration with the provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, municipalities, and school boards;

accelerate implementation of an action plan to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people;

Ensure a cleaner future for our kids and grandkids by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, banning single-use plastics, and creating new national parks and marine conservation areas.

“In 2021, women’s rights should not be up for debate. Yet many Conservatives still want to restrict access to abortion,” said Rachel Bendayan, Liberal candidate for Outremont. “Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said his MPs could introduce bills to limit abortion access rights—81 out of 119 Conservative MPs voted in favour of such a bill (C-233) this spring—and he said he would not intervene if a provincial government decided to limit access to abortion. How can Canadians trust him?”

“During the Harper years, the Bloc Québécois was unable to prevent the dismantling of the federal long-gun registry, stop the cuts to culture and scientific research, or rip up child care funding agreements. The Bloc has also been powerless in the face of Conservative refusal to do anything to reduce emissions,” said Caroline Desrochers, Liberal candidate for La Prairie. “Let’s not allow the Bloc to pave the way for a return to backward Conservative values on fundamental issues as the environment, gun control, gender equality and abortion.”

“While there is still much work to be done so that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people can enjoy a standard of living, education and security comparable to the rest of the population, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has done more on the road to reconciliation than any other government,” said Marjolaine Étienne, Liberal candidate for Lac-St-Jean. “We must continue this difficult but essential work for everyone, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.”

The Liberal platform is the path forward for generations to come. It’s up to Canadians to decide our country’s direction.

Forward or backward. It’s our choice.

Forward. In solidarity for women.

