Liberals move forward on 10 days of paid sick leave

Winnipeg, Manitoba – A re-elected Liberal government will move forward on 10 days of paid sick leave for federally-regulated workers and help Canadians return to work and school safely.

From supporting our workers, to the rapid procurement of vaccines and personal protective equipment, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team have been keeping Canadians safe and healthy. Now, as people return to school and work, Liberals will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure they are supported.

“No one expected this crisis, but Canadians pulled together to support one another – and our Liberal government is doing everything we can to keep you safe and healthy,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Now, as we finish the fight against COVID-19 and get the job done on vaccines, we need to move forward and find additional ways to support Canadians.”

To ensure no one has to choose between staying safe and paying their bills, and to keep Canadians healthy, a re-elected Liberal government will:

Introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for all federally-regulated workers so that no one has to choose between going to work sick or paying their bills; and

Improve the air quality in schools and buildings across Canada to ensure Canadians have a safe return to work and kids have a safe return to class.

This plan will build on the leadership of the Liberal government to keep Canadians safe, healthy, and supported through the pandemic, including:

Introducing the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit to give up to four weeks of income support for people who are unable to work because they are sick or self-isolating;

Securing personal protective equipment at the first signs of the pandemic to keep our frontline workers safe;

Procuring an extensive portfolio of vaccines early on, so that every eligible Canadian could be vaccinated by July 2021 – two months ahead of schedule;

Launching the Safe Return to Class Fund within the first months of the pandemic to help schools adapt learning spaces, shift to remote learning, improve air ventilation, purchase PPE, and buy supplies needed to adhere to public health measures; and

Providing Canadians with urgent supports so they could pay their bills and keep food on the table.

“We believe that a government’s most important responsibility is to keep Canadians safe, healthy, and thriving,” said Mr. Trudeau. “While Erin O’Toole wants to take us backward with cuts to services that Canadians rely on, we’re moving forward with a plan that will help get kids back in the classroom and parents back to work safely. We’re moving forward for everyone.”

Backgrounder: 10 Days of Paid Sick Leave and Healthy Communities