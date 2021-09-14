Liberals move forward on permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The legacy of residential schools is still felt throughout Canada. Thousands of children were sent to these schools, ripped from their homes and communities, deprived of their culture and robbed of their languages. Six years ago, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released their Final Report and their 94 Calls to Action as a path forward for healing, rebuilding relationships and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

The ongoing work being done through the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is critical. Established in response to the TRC, it is a hub for Indigenous research, teaching, and healing, particularly in light of the recent findings of unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools. Today, Marc Miller, Liberal candidate for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs, joined by Liberal candidates in Manitoba and Indigenous partners at the NCTR to announce that a re-elected Liberal government will continue to support the Centre by:

Providing funding towards the construction of a permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation; and

Providing sustained financial support for the Centre for core operations in fulfilling the mandate issued by the TRC with dedicated support for the work on Missing Children and Unmarked graves.

“We must fulfil our duty to First Nations, Inuit and Metis partners and to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in order to continue to preserve the evidence and search for the whole truth. A re-elected Liberal government will continue to support the work of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation by providing the necessary funding for a permanent new home as well as sustained support for its operations,” said Marc Miller, Liberal candidate for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs.

“The work of the NCTR is integral to the healing for Survivors and their families, and to the education of all Canadians on the difficult and horrible truths of residential schools in our country. As we approach Truth and Reconciliation Week, and the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, it is important that we ensure that this Indigenous-led space continues to educate Canadians on the true history of residential schools and meet the needs of Survivors,” said Dan Vandal, Liberal candidate for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital.

To keep moving forward on the important work of reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation, a re-elected Liberal government will:

Move forward on work with Indigenous partners to appoint a Special Interlocutor to develop the necessary legal and regulatory framework to advance justice regarding unmarked graves;

Commit an additional $1.4 billion for a distinctions-based mental health and wellness strategy with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation partners, for a total investment of $2 billion over 5 years;

Continue to implement the Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families and reform child and family services;

Build an Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care system that meets the needs of Indigenous families, wherever they live, including creating 3,300 new spaces;

Accelerate the implementation of the Federal Pathway to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People and violence against women and children; and

Continue to support Indigenous-led processes for rebuilding and reconstituting nations, advancing self-determination and work in partnership on implementation of treaties, land claim and self-government agreements with appropriate oversight mechanisms to hold the federal government accountable.

“The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, located here in Winnipeg South, conducts work that is central to our ongoing journey to reconciliation, and in fulfilling the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. Today’s announcement commits that a re-elected Liberal government will commit $60 million towards a new home for the NCTR, and ongoing sustainable funding, which will allow them to continue their world-class research in Indigenous archives, and continue to be a place for education and learning. The Centre will be a space where Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples come together in mutual respect and partnership,” said Terry Duguid, Liberal candidate for Winnipeg South.

This plan builds on the Liberals’ leadership in working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples on their priorities such as:

The positive work with our partners, so that 80% of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action involving the Government of Canada are now completed or well underway.

Passed legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples;

Work with Indigenous partners at over 150 discussion tables, with over 500 Indigenous groups and involving over one million Indigenous Peoples, to support Indigenous Peoples in realizing their right to self-determination.

Worked with Shoal Lake 40 and other levels of government to deliver on our 2015 commitment to build Freedom Road;

Invested over $4 billion in 535 water infrastructure projecting, including 99 new plants and 436 upgrades;

Lifted 13 of the 15 long term drinking water advisories in Manitoba with a plan in place and work ongoing in the remaining two communities;

“The legacy of residential schools is painful, but we must address the legacy of colonialism. As a daughter of two residential school survivors, I embrace and support the Liberal’s party commitment to reconciliation,” said Shirley Robinson, Liberal candidate for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski. “While we cannot bring back those who were lost, we can—and we will—tell the truth of these injustices, support communities and survivors, and forever honour their memory.”

