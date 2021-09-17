Liberals move forward on the priorities of British Columbians

Vancouver, British Columbiaa – British Columbians have a clear choice in this election: move forward with a real plan to finish the fight against COVID-19, protect the environment, and build a stronger economy that better supports families or let Erin O’Toole take us backward.

“Unlike Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, who still believe Jason Kenney had it right on COVID-19, our Liberal team will get the job done on vaccines and do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to help workers and businesses weather the storm of the pandemic,” said Chrystia Freeland, Liberal candidate for University—Rosedale. ”Our Liberal government has also done more to fight climate change than any other in Canada’s history, including by putting a price on pollution and investing over $100 billion in climate action since 2015. We are helping ensure families have access to affordable housing and child care. Unlike the NDP, our plan is achievable and transparent. We will get the job done for British Columbians — and all Canadians.”

The Liberal team understands the priorities of British Columbians, which is why a re-elected Liberal government will:

Get the job done on vaccines, and will continue to do whatever it takes to keep British Columbians safe and healthy.

Continue to support the thriving clean technology sector in B.C. in scaling up and cutting pollution through made-in-Canada solutions.

Help lower monthly energy costs by providing up to $5,000 for home retrofits and rebates of up to $5,000 to help more people get into a zero-emission vehicle.

End thermal coal exports from and through Canada no later than 2030.

Protect and conserve historic amounts of nature across the country, including being the only party with a plan to protect more of BC’s iconic old growth forests, as well as better protect Pacific Salmon.

Save Lower Mainland families over $6,000 next year with affordable, accessible, high quality early learning and child care.

Create a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights to make the process of buying a home fairer, more open and transparent, and ensure homes are for people and families. This includes banning blind bidding, establishing a legal right to a home inspection, and banning new foreign ownership for two years.

This plan builds on the work that the Liberal government has done since 2015, including:

Lifted 435,000 children across Canada out of poverty with the Canada Child Benefit.

Supported over 46,000 businesses and 510,000 employees in British Columbia with the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Helped 1 in every 5 British Columbians with the CERB>

Invested over $1.6 billion in British Columbia between 2015-2019 under the National Housing Strategy. This supported 11,700 new units, 7,500 repaired units, and helped 84,000 families or individuals secure a more affordable place to live.

“My passion for the environment and public service led me to my 32 year career with Parks Canada. When I saw first hand how Stephen Harper’s contempt for science put the Canada I knew and loved at risk, this same passion led me to run as the Liberal Party candidate for Cloverdale – Langley City. Erin O’Toole’s plan would take us back to Harper-era targets and inaction. Climate scientists and experts have been clear – the Liberal Party is the only party that has a credible, actionable plan to tackle climate change and responsibly transition to a clean growth economy,” said John Aldag, Liberal candidate for Cloverdale-Langley City.

“As a father of five, I know firsthand what it takes to raise a family in the Lower Mainland. I’ve seen the toll the pandemic has taken on families, and especially on mothers, as they balanced their jobs and taking care of their children,” said Will Davis, Liberal candidate for Port Moody-Coquitlam. “The Conservatives have promised to rip up the existing Canada-BC child care agreement, and their proposal will only help those who can already afford child care. It will not create the new spaces we need, and it will not lower fees. The Liberal Party is the only party with a plan to get women back into the economy, create new childcare spaces, and get to $10/day childcare for British Columbians and Canadians.”

