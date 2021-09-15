Liberals move forward to deliver better health care for Atlantic Canadians

Halifax, Nova Scotia – In this important election, Atlantic Canadians have a clear choice: Let Erin O’Toole take us backward by underfunding and bringing more privatization to our health care system, or move forward with a real plan to deliver better universal, public health care for everyone.

Canadians are proud to have a public health care system that is a model to the world. Our system and our health care heroes supported us throughout the pandemic, while Canadians did their part by wearing masks and staying home. Together, we need to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better and healthier Canada for everyone.

“Our universal, public health care system didn’t happen by accident,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “It is the result of Canadians’ belief that we take care of each other and have each others’ backs. But Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives would put our system on a dangerous path by introducing more privatization and allowing the wealthy to get ahead of the line. If there was ever a time to invest in our health care system – this is it. Erin O’Toole made a different choice, and now Canadians get to make theirs.”

A re-elected Liberal government would move forward and deliver better health care for Canadians, in collaboration with the provinces and territories, by:

Helping to hire a minimum of 7,500 family doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

Supporting the full elimination of health system waitlists – backlogs that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ensuring better mental health services by creating a permanent Canada Mental Health Transfer.

Requiring that all travellers on planes, trains, and cruise ships are vaccinated so we can get back to the things we love.

Ensuring that all Canadians have safe access to the health care services they need – whether it is vaccines or abortion services – free from threats and intimidation.

“Erin O’Toole supports bringing more for-profit health care into our universal system and he’s misleading Canadians to believe he’ll invest in health care, when the promises he’s making have been punted years down the road,” said Mr. Trudeau. “The Liberal plan for health care delivers five times more funding in the next five years than the Conservative plan. Coming out of a pandemic, our system needs support now and the Liberals are the only team with a plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better health care system that will eliminate the backlog and help Atlantic Canadians find a family doctor or primary health team.”

Backgrounder: Making Sure Every Canadian Has Access to a Family Doctor or Primary Health Team

Backgrounder: Supporting Health Care Workers and Supporting Access to Health Services

– 30 –