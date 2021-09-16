Liberals move forward to deliver on Quebec’s priorities

Montreal, Quebec – Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are the only team that have a real plan to deliver on the priorities and needs of Quebec.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have been tackling the priorities of Quebecers since 2015, but there’s still so much more to do. To get the job done on vaccines, accelerate climate action, make housing more affordable, build 37,000 new child care spaces, and keep guns out of our communities, Quebecers need real leadership – and only the Liberal team can offer that.

“We need real action to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a stronger country,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “But Erin O’Toole and Yves-François Blanchet can’t offer Quebecers the leadership they need on vaccines, climate change, or affordable housing. They both won’t support proof of vaccine credentials to keep Canadians safe, won’t take climate action seriously, and don’t have a plan to make life more affordable for families. Only our plan will build a better Quebec – for everyone.”

A re-elected Liberal government will build a better future for Quebecers by:

Continuing to take real action to fight climate change, including by capping emissions from the oil and gas sector and ensuring they decline at a pace and scale needed to reach our shared goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Maintaining our ban on 1,500 types of military-style assault weapons and implementing a buyback to keep guns out of our communities.

Supporting the creation of 37,000 new child care spaces in Quebec as part of a $6 billion agreement that will also improve working conditions for early childhood educators.

Requiring travellers on planes, trains, and cruise ships to be fully vaccinated to finish the fight against COVID-19.

Supporting provinces and territories who implement vaccine requirements, including Quebec.

“The Conservatives and the Bloc can’t deliver on Quebec’s priorities,” said Mr. Trudeau. “During the Harper years, the Bloc couldn’t stop cuts to services that Quebecers relied on or their inaction on climate change. If they couldn’t stop the Conservatives then, they won’t be able to stop Erin O’Toole who wants to take us backward on climate action, gun control, gender equality, and a women’s right to choose. Only our Liberal team will move forward for Quebec.”

