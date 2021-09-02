Liberals move forward to support Canadian workers and businesses in Windsor

Windsor, Ontario – A re-elected Liberal government will continue to support Canadians workers and businesses in Windsor. Today, Chrystia Freeland, Liberal candidate for University–Rosedale, joined Irek Kusmierczyk, Liberal candidate for Windsor–Tecumseh, and Sandra Pupatello, Liberal candidate for Windsor West, at a roundtable with local business and labour representatives.

Workers are the backbone of our economy, including here in Ontario. And they have been deeply affected by the pandemic. That is why our Liberal government has been there for them during these difficult months with programs such as the CERB, the wage subsidy, and the rent subsidy. With the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, we are finishing the fight against COVID-19, and building a better Canada – for everyone.

A re-elected Liberal government will make life more affordable for Canadians and will grow the country’s economy by:

Extending the Canada Recovery Hiring Program to March 31, 2022, so businesses can hire more workers and Canadians can get back to work;

Creating a fairer collective bargaining process by introducing legislation to prohibit the use of “scabs” when a union employer in a federally regulated industry has locked out employees or during strikes;

Move forward with providing more low-wage workers with up to an additional $1,400 to ensure that no one who is working full-time lives in poverty;

Increasing the number of training opportunities for workers;

Providing seniors who chose to stay in the workforce with up to $1,650;

Moving forward with affordable child care for all Canadians; and

Ensuring every Canadian has access to a family doctor or primary health team.

And this builds on the important work that we have already accomplished to support workers and businesses through the pandemic:

1 out of 4 Ontarians benefited from the $500 a week CERB so they could continue paying their bills and putting food on the table;

$15/hour federal minimum wage;

2.1 million Ontario jobs protected with the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy;

$1.8 billion to support Ontario businesses and organizations pay their rent, mortgage, and other expenses;

Low-interest loans for Canada’s hardest-hit industries, including the tourism and hospitality sectors; and

Decriminalization of single event sport betting to support workers in the gaming industry in Windsor.

“When COVID-19 first hit, we stayed true to our core conviction – just as we did during the NAFTA negotiations with Donald Trump – that Canada is best and strongest when we stand together. That’s why we put in place robust economic programs – a comprehensive safety net – to help people and businesses get through the pandemic,” said Ms. Freeland. “Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives have consistently tried to deny workers and businesses of the essential support they need to weather the crisis. We cannot let them take us backwards. We need to finish the fight against COVID, grow our economy, and keep moving Canada forward – for everyone.”

