For Immediate Release

September 2, 2021

New Liberal ad: Justin Trudeau’s Quebec Team

Montreal, Quebec – Today, the Liberal Party of Canada launched a new ad to highlight Team Trudeau’s priorities for Quebec and all of Canada.

The new television and digital ad features a number of Liberal candidates from across Quebec, and highlights how Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party are the only team with a real plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better future for everyone.

“Team Trudeau is a tightly-knit team with a united vision,” the team says in the new French-language ad. “We know the priorities: finish the fight against COVID-19, restart the economy, and fight climate change. Let’s keep moving forward – for everyone.”

This election is about giving Canadians a choice on how we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build for the future. A re-elected Liberal government will:

Finish the fight against COVID-19 by ensuring more eligible Canadians get vaccinated;

Support Canada’s seniors, now and into the future;

Build affordable housing so all Canadians have a safe place to call home;

Protect our environment and build a green recovery to fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the middle class.

Build up our world-class, universal, public health care system; and

Support our businesses like those in agriculture, culture, and the arts, and enable even more Canadian entrepreneurs.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are the only ones with a plan to get the job done on vaccines and move Canada forward. We need leadership to get us through this crisis, and the Liberals have the right plan, and the best team, to build a better future — for everyone.

Liberal Party of Canada Ad in Quebec: Tissé serré



