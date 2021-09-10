New Liberal Ad: Liberals ask Quebecers to move forward

Ottawa, Ontario – Today the Liberal Party of Canada released a new ad to encourage Quebecers and all Canadians to continue to move Canada forward.

The new French language ad features Quebec voters making their final decisions in a voting booth. It highlights the need for Quebecers to choose a team that will best focus on their priorities in this important election. On vaccines, on affordability, on fighting climate change, and on culture, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team have the right plan to move Quebec forward – for everyone.

“It’s not easy choosing who to vote for,” the new ad says. “With COVID, it takes a team capable of handling that. Who has proven itself. A team that speaks for Quebec – who understands the priorities.”

The Liberal team in Quebec will finish the fight against COVID-19 and build for the future for all Quebecers. A re-elected Liberal government will:

Finish the fight against COVID-19 by ensuring more eligible Canadians get vaccinated.

Support Canada’s seniors, now and into the future.

Support the creation of 37,000 new child care spaces and better support child care educators.

Build affordable housing so all Canadians have a safe place to call home.

Protect our environment and build a green recovery to fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the middle class.

Build up our world-class, universal, public health care system.

Support our businesses like those in agriculture, culture, and the arts, and enable even more Canadian entrepreneurs.

To finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back a better future for everyone, Quebecers need real leadership. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are ready to get the job done on vaccines, help make life more affordable for families, keep guns out of our communities, unlock homeownership for everyone, and continue to take strong climate action. Together, we will move forward – for everyone.

New Liberal Ad: Avançons ensemble



