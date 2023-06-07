Pierre Poilievre is doing everything he can to block supports for Canadians

Pierre Poilievre is filibustering in the House of Commons to block our budget and make cuts to programs that help Canadians.

With his latest stunt, Pierre Poilievre is doing everything he can to cut:

Anti-flipping measures to curb speculation and make housing more affordable

Strong action to crack down on predatory lending

Enhancements to the Canada Workers Benefit to put more money in the pockets of low-income families sooner

Health transfers that would reduce wait times, support more mental health services, and support health care workers

The doubling of the maximum deduction for tradespeople’s tools

And so much more…

This type of backward thinking from the Conservative Leader isn’t new. Since day one of becoming the Conservative Leader, Pierre Poilievre has been pushing risky policies that would roll back our progress for Canadians.

While Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are staying focused on Canadians, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives are focused on playing partisan games that would prevent Canadians from getting the support and services they need.

We can’t let that happen.

Help protect our progress. Chip in now to help Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team keep Canada moving forward – for everyone.

