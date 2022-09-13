Putting More Money Directly into the Pockets of Canadians

Since 2015, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been delivering on a bold plan to make life more affordable, grow the middle class, and build an economy that works for everyone.

Together, we’ll keep delivering on a real plan that puts Canadians first and more money back into their pockets.

Supporting 11 million Canadians by doubling the Goods and Services Tax Credit (GSTC) for six months Single Canadians without children would receive up to an extra $234 and couples with two children would receive up to an extra $467 in their pockets this year. Seniors would receive an extra $225 on average.

Providing a Canada Dental Benefit to children under 12 who do not have access to dental insurance Direct payments totalling up to $1,300 per child over the next two years (up to $650 per year) would be provided for dental care services. This is the first stage of our Liberal plan to deliver dental coverage for families with incomes under $90,000.

Providing 1.8 million renters with a one-time $500 top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit We’re putting $500 into the pockets of 1.8 million renters struggling with the cost of housing, reaching nearly twice as many Canadians as initially promised.

“From helping families pay rent to making sure people can afford the dental care they need and putting hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of Canadians, this suite of new measures will support families who need it the most, when they need it the most. As we head into a new Parliamentary sitting, we are working hard to continue delivering results for the middle class and those working hard to join it.”Justin TrudeauLeader of the Liberal Party of Canada

