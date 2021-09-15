Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on International Day of Democracy

“Today, I join the international community to celebrate the International Day of Democracy to recognize and respect human rights around the world.

“As the world finishes the fight against COVID-19, rising authoritarianism is undermining international peace and security. Now more than ever, we must promote democracy, human rights, and rule of law at home and abroad.

“On September 20, Canadians will get to make a choice about the future of Canada. We are fortunate to live in a democracy, where citizens decide how our country will move forward and finish the fight against COVID-19.

“On the world stage, as a top priority, a re-elected Liberal government will continue to mobilize a broad coalition of allies to oppose the practice of arbitrary detention, and work towards the immediate release of Canadians who have been arbitrarily detained abroad, including Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“We will continue to place democracy and human rights at the centre of Canada’s foreign policy, including by expanding support for emerging democracies. A new Canadian Centre for Peace, Order, and Good Government would also expand the availability of Canadian assistance to build peace, advance justice, and promote human rights and democracy around the world.

“Canada must also continue to be there for those who are fighting for democratic freedoms and face persecution by providing a new immigration stream for the safe resettlement of those fleeing political or security crises, especially human rights defenders, journalists, feminists, LGBTQ2 activists, members of religious or ethnic minorities at risk, and other groups who are under threat. This includes continuing to support and assist those who have and are seeking to leave Afghanistan.

“As Canadians, we have a commitment to democracy, at home and abroad. On International Day of Democracy, I will continue to stand up for democratic freedom everywhere and work with our international partners to promote open, transparent, and inclusive governance to build a better world for everyone.”

