Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Labour Day

“Workers have been – and always will be – the backbone of our communities. They built our towns and cities. They connected us with one another – first by building roads and rail, and then by telephone lines and the internet. Amidst constant change and uncertain times, they’ve always stepped up to keep our communities going. And now, the strength and determination of Canadian workers will help us finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better Canada for everyone.

“Canadian workers and labour activists have always pushed to make our workplaces safer, more equitable, and more just. Canada’s labour movement advocated for many of the benefits and protections that Canadian workers rely on today, including a universal, public health care system and fair wages, and we are committed to working with them to make life better for Canadians.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, our workers had Canadians’ backs – and so did our Liberal government. We kept them on their company’s payrolls or provided assistance so they could continue to pay their bills and keep food on their tables. And when vaccines were developed, we worked around the clock to secure enough doses for every eligible Canadian two months ahead of schedule, to allow a safer return to work and school.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is unwavering in its support for Canadian workers – through the pandemic and beyond – and takes pride in supporting workers and labour activists on important measures that make our workplaces better for everyone. That’s why our plan has always included measures to support workers, create jobs, and grow the middle class.

“Since 2015, we have been focused on delivering real and ambitious change that puts workers first. This includes bringing in pay equity legislation, so that women and men can count on equal pay for work of equal value, repealing the anti-union laws brought in by the Conservatives, and cracking down on contract flipping.

“We’re going to build on the work we’ve done since 2015 to create more middle class jobs and opportunities for Canadians. We will provide 10 days paid sick leave for federally regulated workers, enhance the Canada Workers Benefit to put $1,400 back in the pockets of up to a million more workers, implement a $15 federal minimum wage, train and better support personal support workers so they earn a minimum of $25 / hour, and build $10 a day child care across the country which will bring more Canadians – particularly mothers – into the workforce.

“This Labour Day, let’s appreciate Canadian workers and the many challenges they overcame this past year – and let’s continue to work together to recover from the pandemic and leave no one behind.

“I wish all Canadians a safe and happy Labour Day.”

