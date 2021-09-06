Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Rosh Hashana

“Tonight at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

“Rosh Hashana is the beginning of the High Holidays and a time for families and loved ones to reflect on the past year and their hopes for the future.

“This past year, we put on our masks to keep our neighbours safe. We followed public health rules, stayed home, and supported our front-line workers. And we rolled up our sleeves to lead the world on vaccinations. We came together and we had each others’ backs. But we can’t stop now. So let’s start this year with the same determination and hope, and create a healthier new year for everyone.

“Rosh Hashana is a chance to celebrate the many contributions of Jewish Canadians, but we must also acknowledge that again this year, we saw a disturbing rise in antisemitism. Today, and every day, we must recommit to fighting hatred and discrimination in all its forms. We will always stand with the Jewish community and stand united against hate.

“Together, let’s look ahead with optimism and build a more inclusive Canada.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish you a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year.

“Shana Tova U’metuka!”

