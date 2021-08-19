Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid

The Leader of the Liberal Party, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid:

“Today, we remember the brave Canadians who fought in the Dieppe Raid in the Second World War, a fatal day for more than 6,000 Allied soldiers – including almost 5,000 Canadians.

“On this day in 1942, Allied forces launched a major raid on the German-occupied ports of Dieppe, Puys, and Pourville. From the air, land, and sea, these brave soldiers landed at Dieppe to test German defences, damage crucial port facilities and ships, and gather strategic intelligence.

“Sadly, their mission quickly became a mass tragedy, as Allied soldiers lost their advantage and faced an overwhelming enemy attack. Attempting to retreat on nearby naval ships, thousands of Allied forces were captured as prisoners of war. Over the course of that day, more than 3,350 Canadians were killed, wounded, or taken prisoner, marking it as one of the darkest chapters in our country’s military history.

“In the face of extreme loss and tragedy, our Canadian heroes stepped up, showing immense courage, strength, and leadership. Their sacrifice was not in vain. Thanks to the soldiers at Dieppe, lessons learned during the raids were leveraged for future landings, including D-Day, which helped lead the Allies to their ultimate victory in the Second World War.

“As we mark this day, we remember the thousands of Canadians, who stepped up from every corner of our country to serve, and who made the ultimate sacrifice 79 years ago. Today, we take a moment to honour those lost at Dieppe, and to give thanks to all of our veterans for defending our freedoms, fighting for peace, and for their service, dedication, leadership, and courage.

“Lest we forget.”