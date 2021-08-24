Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

The Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan:

“Today, as the Paralympic Games begin in Japan, I join the world in a moment of celebration as we settle in to watch Canada’s best Paralympians compete for the gold and show the world what it truly means to be Canadian.

“Despite more than a year of incredible obstacles, Canada’s Paralympians have exemplified perseverance and dedication. These athletes overcame the disappointment of the games being postponed due to COVID-19 and did their part by staying home to keep people safe and healthy, while continuing to train and push through the challenges.

“This diverse team of Paralympians is proof that if you work hard, anything is possible. And today, they get the chance to chase their dreams, own the podium, and represent our country on the world stage.

“To our athletes: thank you for showing the world what Canada is made of.

“Good luck, Team Canada!”