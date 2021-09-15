Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Yom Kippur:

“Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, marking the end of the 10 Days of Awe.

“On this sacred Day of Atonement, families and friends will fast, pray, and seek forgiveness. With renewed resolve, Jewish Canadians will continue to make countless contributions to building a stronger Canada in the year ahead – as they have for generations.

“Yom Kippur is a time to reflect on the last year and set sights on the year to come. This past year has been difficult for so many. Across Canada, we put on our masks to keep our neighbours safe. We followed public health rules, stayed home, and supported our front-line workers. And we rolled up our sleeves to lead the world on vaccinations. We came together and we had each others’ backs during this once in a lifetime crisis.

“So let’s start this year with the same determination and hope, and create a healthier new year for everyone.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I would like to wish everyone observing Yom Kippur a G’mar Chatima Tova.”

