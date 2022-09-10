Statement by MPs Dominic LeBlanc and Rachel Bendayan on the new Conservative leader

Ottawa, ON – The following statement was issued by MPs Dominic LeBlanc and Rachel Bendayan.

“On behalf of Liberals across Canada, we want to congratulate Pierre Poilievre on becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition.

“As our country continues to rebuild from the global pandemic, Canadians need their elected politicians to work together to make life more affordable, fight climate change, strengthen our economy, and grow the middle class. Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to collaborate with all willing political parties to deliver real results for Canadians – and we hope the Conservative Party will join us in that work.

“At the same time, we will stand up and speak out against the reckless policies that Mr. Poilievre has been pushing since the start of his leadership campaign, and during his nearly 20-years as a Conservative insider.

“Whether it’s promoting volatile crypto-currency to ‘opt out of inflation,’ wanting to weaken our gun controls, promising to make pollution free again, opposing support for the middle class, or allowing his caucus to bring forward anti-abortion legislation, the new Conservative leader is proposing dangerous ideas that would risk our economy, our health, and our safety. Even members of the Conservative Party have dismissed Mr. Poilievre for having ‘highly questionable ideas’ that are ‘irresponsible’ and leave them feeling ‘deeply troubled.’

“From the war in Ukraine to supply chain distribution difficulties, Canadians and people around the world are facing real challenges. Canadians need responsible leadership to keep growing an economy that works for everyone, make life more affordable, and stand up for democracy and human rights around the world – and Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are the only team with a positive plan to get the job done.

“While Mr. Poilievre and the Conservative Party continue to promote American-style politics and try to stand in the way of our progress for Canadians, we’ll remain focused on moving Canada forward.”

