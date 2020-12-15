Strengthened Climate Plan: For a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

Justin Trudeau and Jonathan Wilkinson have announced our Liberal government’s new Strengthened Climate Plan for a Healthy Environment and Healthy Economy, including 64 new measures and supported by an initial $15 billion in investments to help build a better future.

Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges of our times – and just like with COVID-19, ignoring the risks of climate change isn’t an option.

“As we continue to address the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure our strong economic recovery, we must also continue to fight climate change for the good of Canadians, our economy, and our planet. Canadians don’t have to choose between clean air and good jobs. This strengthened climate plan will help us build a healthier, fairer, and more resilient future that we can be proud to pass on to our children and grandchildren.” Justin TrudeauLeader of the Liberal Party of Canada

By working to protect our environment and foster a sustainable economy, this new climate plan will accelerate the fight against climate change, create good new jobs, help make your life more affordable, and grow the middle class.

To do so, it focuses on five key initiatives to help get people back to work, while reducing pollution and making our air and water cleaner:

Making the places we live and gather more affordable by cutting energy waste

By helping Canadians invest in energy efficient retrofits for their homes and businesses, we can cut pollution, make life more affordables for families, and create good paying jobs in our communities.

Cleaner communities mean better and more affordable transit for Canadians and crucial investments in new technologies to ensure clean power is available across the country.

By continuing to put a rising price on pollution, the Liberal government is ensuring big polluters pay their fair share, while putting more money in the pockets of a majority of Canadians.

Canadian businesses are helping lead innovation in clean technology. Together we can help our businesses continue to reduce emissions, create good jobs here at home, and thrive on the global market now and into the future.

By better managing, conserving, and restoring our nature, including planting 2 billion trees and supporting sustainable farming, we can help ensure our communities are more resilient and Canada better prepared for extreme weather.

This strengthened climate plan builds on the Liberal government’s progress to keep building a healthier, fairer, and more resilient future – and there’s much more work ahead of us. Our families and communities don’t have to choose between clean air and good jobs, and Canadians deserve strong action to address this challenge.

Although climate change is the greatest threat to our economy and our health, it is also the greatest opportunity for our generation. We have made the choice to empower ourselves to look to the future with confidence. We have a plan:

