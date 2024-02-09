Strengthening Public Health Care

February 9, 2024

Every Canadian deserves quality care when and where they need it. That’s why we’re working with provinces and territories to strengthen our public health care system.

Here’s how:

Reduce wait times

Address immediate pressures

Support health care workers

Improve access to family and mental health services

Modernize our system

We’re reaching agreements with provinces across the country, and we’ll continue working to ensure our healthcare system works for all Canadians.

British Columbia

October 10, 2023

Prince Edward Island

December 19, 2023

Alberta

December 21, 2023

Nova Scotia

January 10, 2024

Ontario

February 9, 2024

While we’re delivering better health care for people, Pierre Poilievre tried to block these health care transfers, and he made it clear he’d cut investments in vital services Canadians rely on.

We can’t let Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives take us backward. Together, let’s keep strengthening public universal health care, so that all Canadians get the care they need and deserve.

