Strengthening Public Health Care

Every Canadian deserves quality care when and where they need it. That’s why we’re working with provinces and territories to strengthen our public health care system.
Here’s how:
Reduce wait times
Address immediate pressures
Support health care workers
Improve access to family and mental health services
Modernize our system
We’re reaching agreements with provinces across the country, and we’ll continue working to ensure our healthcare system works for all Canadians.
While we’re delivering better health care for people, Pierre Poilievre tried to block these health care transfers, and he made it clear he’d cut investments in vital services Canadians rely on.
We can’t let Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives take us backward. Together, let’s keep strengthening public universal health care, so that all Canadians get the care they need and deserve.
