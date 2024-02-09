Strengthening Public Health Care

Every Canadian deserves quality care when and where they need it. That’s why we’re working with provinces and territories to strengthen our public health care system.

Here’s how:

Reduce wait times Address immediate pressures Support health care workers Improve access to family and mental health services Modernize our system

We’re reaching agreements with provinces across the country, and we’ll continue working to ensure our healthcare system works for all Canadians.

October 10, 2023 Today, we signed the first bilateral health care agreement with BC to help improve access, support workers, and deliver better outcomes for people. https://t.co/rVqD1AiAi6 — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) October 10, 2023

December 19, 2023 📍P.E.I.



Today, our government announced a healthcare funding agreement with #PEI!



Together, we are focused on getting results for all Islanders, so they can get the care they deserve.



Find out more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KR4YuLbG7N — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) December 19, 2023

December 21, 2023 📍Alberta



Together, we can get Canadians the care they deserve.



Today, our government announced a healthcare funding agreement with #Alberta—another important step in our work with provinces and territories to take measurable actions to strengthen our health care system. pic.twitter.com/xfO9ch1iRB — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) December 21, 2023

January 10, 2024 📍Nova Scotia



Our government is focused on improving the health care system for Canadians.



Today, we announced a health care funding agreement with Nova Scotia, that will take measurable steps to get Nova Scotians the care they need and deserve. pic.twitter.com/71lVDiSOvA — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) January 10, 2024

February 9, 2024 📍Ontario



Today, we announced a health care agreement with #Ontario—to improve health care, and get results for Ontarians.



We’re focused on getting Canadians the care they need, and deserve.



Find out more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gGRzu8aBXL — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) February 9, 2024

While we’re delivering better health care for people, Pierre Poilievre tried to block these health care transfers, and he made it clear he’d cut investments in vital services Canadians rely on.

We can’t let Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives take us backward. Together, let’s keep strengthening public universal health care, so that all Canadians get the care they need and deserve.

