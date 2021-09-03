TVA Debate: Justin Trudeau will move forward on finishing the fight against COVID-19, and building a better Canada — for everyone

Montreal, Quebec – Tonight, the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, presented an ambitious plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better Canada. The debate was clear: The Liberal Party is the only team with a real plan to move Canada forward for everyone.

“Now is the time to make decisions – on vaccinations, on how we finish the pandemic, and on how we are going to build a better Canada,” said Justin Trudeau. “It’s not in two years or even one year, but now, in the months to come, that we must work fast to fight climate change, work fast to tackle the housing crisis. We knew how to manage the pandemic and we must bring this same ambition to the other crises we are facing.”

The Liberal leader spoke on the importance of getting the job done on vaccines to get back to the things we love, and how he will work with the provinces and territories to build a stronger universal, public health care system. Erin O’Toole, on the other hand, would bring more privatization to Canada’s health care system. He can’t even get his candidates vaccinated and wants to roll back the Liberals’ plan to ensure everyone travelling on a train or plane are protected. And the Bloc will not support vaccine credentials either. This type of backward thinking from the Conservatives and the Bloc won’t get us out of the pandemic.

The Liberal leader also outlined his plan to move Canada forward to protect a healthy environment and ensure that Canada’s fight against climate change creates new, good quality jobs in Quebec, and across the country.

Trudeau committed to continuing to provide support for Canada’s hardest-hit industries, including Quebec’s cultural industry, and presented his plan to tackle the growing labour shortages in Quebec. He also confirmed we are moving forward with a $6 billion agreement with Quebec that will create 37,000 new childcare spaces for families, and improve the working conditions of child care educators – a deal Erin O’Toole wants to scrap if he is elected.

Finally, while Erin O’Toole is promising to legalize assault weapons if he is elected, Trudeau reconfirmed the Liberal commitment to strengthen gun control and keep our communities safe.

“We have come a long way together and I am determined to continue our work to help young families buy their first home, to create 37,000 new childcare spaces in Quebec, to protect the French language, to respond to the climate emergency with a bold plan, while creating the jobs of tomorrow,” said Mr. Trudeau. “Our Liberal team is experienced and ambitious and we are ready to continue to move forward with you.”

