Why We’re Stepping Up

November 17, 2020

Our next Virtual Weekend of Action is right around the corner, this November 21 and 22. Across the country, dedicated Liberals are stepping up to make a difference for a better Canada from the comfort of their own homes.

Here’s what some had to say: “I joined the Liberal Team because I want to make a difference. Growing up on PEI, the tiny — yet mighty — community ingrained in me the values of integrity, responsibility, and positivity. I am excited to join a team that shares these exact values!” -Chris, New Brunswick “I’m a volunteer with the Liberal team because I want my Grandchildren to live in a fair and peaceful world, our Liberal Government is working hard for this every day.” - Margaret, Alberta

I am part of the Liberal team because I am someone who can't sit on the sidelines of democracy.” - Christina, Northwest Territories “I volunteer because I believe in grassroots community change. And I know that the work we do is invaluable to building a better Canada” - Dmytro, Ontario

Together, alongside the Liberal party, I chose to move forward and make a difference! Connecting with my fellow Canadians, especially during these difficult times, makes all the hard work that much more fulfilling! - Caroline, Quebec

This is an important moment to keep building a better Canada with bold action on health, the economy, the environment, and equality — and it’s only possible with you on board! Will you join us this weekend?

Thank you for your support, and we\ll see you online!

