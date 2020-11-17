Why We’re Stepping Up November 17, 2020 Share Donate and support positive politics The Liberal Party of Canada is 100% funded by grassroots donors like you. Give Monthly Transform our movement locally and nationally with an easy, hassle-free, monthly donation to the Victory Fund. Give Monthly Laurier Club Join the Laurier Club with an extraordinary donation of $1,600 or $133.34/month (youth rates also available). Join Laurier Club One-time Donation Stop the Conservative Party from rolling back our progress for a stronger middle class. Donate Now