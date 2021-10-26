Your New Liberal Cabinet

October 26, 2021

Introducing your new Cabinet!

Today, Justin Trudeau announced the team that will help lead our Liberal government's work in the weeks and months ahead to finish the fight against COVID-19, put home ownership back in reach and invest in affordable child care, accelerate climate action, advance reconciliation in Canada, and build a better and fairer future with a recovery that leaves no one behind. As we prepare for Parliament's return on November 22, this team has a clear mandate from Canadians to keep Canada moving forward - for everyone.

Meet the team:

Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence.

Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness. Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.

Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health.

Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board. Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Honourable Marci Ien, Minsister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario.

Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors.

Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue. Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety. Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour. Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant.

Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the regions of Quebec.

Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement. Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

As we start this next mandate together, we hope we can count on your support for all of the important progress we need to achieve together in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The Liberal Party of Canada